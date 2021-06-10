To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Land Warfare

6 (UK) Division to lead grey zone fight

10th June 2021 - 12:39 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

6 (UK) Division has a proud history and it again set to have a major global influence

The UK has outlined plans to better execute grey zone operations, with the British Army's 6 (UK) Division set to play a leading role in engaging enemy forces.

The British Army’s 6 (UK) Division is set to take a central role in the UK’s international effort to confront emerging crises.

It is set to take on a more persistent role in the era of great power competition that aims to put the UK on the front foot when responding to incidents and events under the tagline of grey zone conflict.

Previously known as Force Troops Command, this is a significant step up for the UK’s combat support and combat service and support command.

Speaking at the RUSI Land Warfare conference on 2 June, Major General ...

