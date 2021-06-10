6 (UK) Division to lead grey zone fight

L3Harris delivers final bomb disposal robot
L3Harris has delivered the final EOD robot to the UK MoD for Project STARTER.
The British Army’s 6 (UK) Division is set to take a central role in the UK’s international effort to confront emerging crises.
It is set to take on a more persistent role in the era of great power competition that aims to put the UK on the front foot when responding to incidents and events under the tagline of grey zone conflict.
Previously known as Force Troops Command, this is a significant step up for the UK’s combat support and combat service and support command.
Speaking at the RUSI Land Warfare conference on 2 June, Major General ...
