DSEI 2021: BAE launches off with acquisition of In-Space Missions

In-Space was used by the UK Space Agency to run the Sub-Orbital Spaceflight and Small Satellite Launch programme during its first year. (Photo: In-Space Missions)

BAE Systems has acquired the UK-based satellite company In-Space Missions for an undisclosed figure.

BAE Systems has announced its acquisition of In-Space Missions in a move to expand its satellite operations.

The price of the acquisition has not yet been disclosed.

In-Space Missions designs, builds and operates satellites for military, institutional and commercial activities such as Earth observation, sat comms, navigation, space science and space exploration.

It offers the unique ‘Space as a Service’ through its Faraday platform service. This approach enables customers to quickly demonstrate technologies through a long-life, low-cost rideshare solution.

The Faraday platform service reduces cost and time to launch all while contributing to space sustainability by reducing the number of separate satellites and space debris.

Space debris is increasingly becoming an issue for operations and infrastructure, in 2006 a piece of debris hit the ISS, chipping the window, while in 2009 an inactive Russian satellite collided with an active US communications satellite.

BAE Systems already has specialist space technologies in waveforms, electronics, antennas and digital signal processing analytics.

This acquisition allows BAE Systems to integrate this technology into complete satellites and operate them in orbit to help deliver information advantage, multi-domain operations and networking.

This announcement follows from the news of In-Space Missions receiving a £9.5 million Dstl contract to demonstrate 10 gigabits per second optical communications from orbit.