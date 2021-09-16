DSEI 2021: Aeralis taps into mystery Middle Eastern wealth fund

DSEI 2021: Babcock secures first Arrowhead 140 export
The deal is the first win for the frigate design developed with the export market in mind.
Aeralis announced on 16 September that it has signed an investment agreement with an unnamed Middle Eastern sovereign wealth fund.
The UK-based aircraft designer added in a statement during DSEI 2021 that the wealth fund has invested an initial £10.5 million ($14.5 million) to ‘support the design, development and first flight’ of its Advanced Jet Trainer (AJT) platform.
Aeralis CEO Tristan Crawford hailed the deal as a ‘transformational moment’.
Shephard recently reported that Aeralis has added Atkins and Siemens Digital Industries Software to its integrated design team, with a first AJT flight planned for 2024.
Other configurations for the modular Aeralis platform will include light attack, jet training and aerobatic display.
The deal is the first win for the frigate design developed with the export market in mind.
British Army must run fast to establish a credible advantage over our potential adversaries, says Gen Sir Mark Carleton-Smith.
Leonardo has supported RAF and USAF Synergia R&D programme through its integration of C-UAS technology.
Mobility Test Rig gives a glimpse into a future of stealthy, unmanned and agile UGVs tied together by ‘sensor to shooter’ data links.
In this video, Shephard Media CEO Darren Lake speaks to Shaun Ormrod, CEO of the World Defense Show (WDS), about what to expect from this ...
The AQS-20C system features four separate sonars, including a forward-looking sensor, reducing the number of passes needed to detect mines in a given area.