Congressional criticism prompts creation of new office to oversee JADC2
The US Department of Defense (DoD) is establishing a new office dealing with acquisition, integration and interoperability of the Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) concept, Chris O’ Donnell, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Platform and Weapon Portfolio Management, said last month while speaking at the Association of Old Crows convention in Washington DC.
While JADC2 is a DoD-wide concept, it is being implemented through parallel efforts funded and managed by the army (Project Convergence), navy (Project Overmatch) and air force (Advanced Battle Management System), which has contributed to concern in Congress that this might undercut interoperability,
Why a true joint approach is vital for electronic warfare
Speakers at last month's AOC convention highlighted the many barriers that still prevent full interoperability on electromagnetic spectrum operations, both within the US DoD and internationally.
Rheinmetall expands into Spanish market with Expal acquisition
Rheinmetall is preparing for an increased demand for materiel such as ammunition, propulsion and charges with the acquisition of Expal Systems.
Defence: what to expect from the next Brazilian president
Future Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will face challenges in the defence domain and is expected to focus on improvement of national defence industrial capabilities.
Japan alters plans for Aegis missile defence yet again
In another plot twist, Japan is set to reduce the size of its future Aegis missile defence destroyers.