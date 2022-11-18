To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Congressional criticism prompts creation of new office to oversee JADC2

18th November 2022 - 18:00 GMT | by David Isby in Washington DC

RSS

While service-lead efforts such as Project Convergence have demonstrated impressive capabilities such as autonomous helicopter missions, a new JADC2 office will allow for greater integration across the DoD. (Photo: US Army)

The US is to establish a new central office with oversight of acquisition, integration and interoperability of the DoD-wide Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) effort.

The US Department of Defense (DoD) is establishing a new office dealing with acquisition, integration and interoperability of the Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) concept, Chris O’ Donnell, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Platform and Weapon Portfolio Management, said last month while speaking at the Association of Old Crows convention in Washington DC.

While JADC2 is a DoD-wide concept, it is being implemented through parallel efforts funded and managed by the army (Project Convergence), navy (Project Overmatch) and air force (Advanced Battle Management System), which has contributed to concern in Congress that this might undercut interoperability,

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
David Isby

Author

David Isby

David Isby is a Washington-based attorney and consultant on national security issues. He has experience …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us