US Army plans deeper experiments with cutting-edge systems in FY2023

Hungary eyes enhanced lethality with 120mm mortar-equipped 4x4 vehicle
Tests of a 120mm mortar on a Turkish-made 4x4 vehicle tie in with Hungarian plans to enhance mortar lethality with a smaller logistics footprint.
The US Army intends to deepen experimentation with cutting-edge and innovative sensors, systems and technologies and it has allocated $35 billion for modernisation in its FY2023 budget request, including $90.8 million in funding for the Project Convergence (PC) 22.
‘We are transforming for the future, something we have to do given the dangerous environment we face each day,’ Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth claimed on 10 May in testimony on the FY2023 budget request before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense.
Gen James McConville, US Army Chief of Staff, noted that the service is continuing to undergo its ‘greatest transformation in over
A new order under the Scorpion programme will bring the number of Jaguar and Griffon vehicles for the French Army to 150 and 909 respectively.
The US Army evaluated the Spike Firefly loitering munition at the AEWE 2022 exercise. During the two days assessment, seven infantry squads were qualified in the operation of the weapon system.
Deliveries of HE 448 rounds for the Swedish military will take place from 2023 to 2025 under the latest order from the FMV.
Activity in the Electro-Magnetic Environment (EME) is increasingly focused towards supporting digital sources.
Two contracts from Rheinmetall for Slovakia RayService include components for Hungarian Lynx KF41s and a fixed pre-contract for the deliveries of Lynx components to the Slovak Army if Rheinmetall wins an IFV tender.