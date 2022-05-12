US Army plans deeper experiments with cutting-edge systems in FY2023

The US Army intends to deepen experimentation with cutting-edge and innovative sensors, systems and technologies and it has allocated $35 billion for modernisation in its FY2023 budget request, including $90.8 million in funding for the Project Convergence (PC) 22.

‘We are transforming for the future, something we have to do given the dangerous environment we face each day,’ Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth claimed on 10 May in testimony on the FY2023 budget request before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense.

Gen James McConville, US Army Chief of Staff, noted that the service is continuing to undergo its ‘greatest transformation in over