PREMIUM: USN has 2023 delivery date in mind for Project Overmatch

The USN wants to accelerate the rollout of a new fleet architecture using AI and manned-unmanned teaming to enable distributed maritime operations.

The USN aims to begin rapid fleetwide delivery of new AI and machine-learning technologies under Project Overmatch, as its contribution to the broader Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) programme.

In recent weeks, USN leaders revealed plans to accelerate the integration of network infrastructure, data and analytic tools intended ...