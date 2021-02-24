Digital Battlespace

PREMIUM: USN has 2023 delivery date in mind for Project Overmatch

24th February 2021 - 09:00 GMT | by Jason Sherman

RSS
The USN wants to accelerate the rollout of a new fleet architecture using AI and manned-unmanned teaming to enable distributed maritime operations.

The USN aims to begin rapid fleetwide delivery of new AI and machine-learning technologies under Project Overmatch, as its contribution to the broader Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) programme.

In recent weeks, USN leaders revealed plans to accelerate the integration of network infrastructure, data and analytic tools intended ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace