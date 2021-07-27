Cobham bid for Ultra resurrects UK sovereignty concerns

Cobham has set in motion the potential takeover of UK-based Ultra Electronics, offering $3.57 billion (£2.58 billion) for the company.

The non-binding offer is worth $48.37 (£35) per Ultra Electronics share, which value rose at the news of the offer.

The UK government is aware of the proposed deal, with a spokesperson telling Shephard: ‘While this is a commercial matter for the companies involved, we are closely monitoring the transaction.’

In a notice confirming receipt of the offer, Ultra Electronics stated that its board of directors would recommend the deal to shareholders, 'subject to consideration and satisfactory resolution ...