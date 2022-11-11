BAE Systems harnesses artificial intelligence for air operations planning
The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) has awarded BAE Systems a $17 million contract to introduce artificial intelligence (AI) into an interactive game environment to support air operations planning in contested environments as part of the Fight Tonight programme.
Under the Technical Area 2, Plan Gaming and Outcome Analysis contract, BAE Systems' FAST Labs R&D unit, alongside subcontractors Uncharted Software and Kestrel Institute, will develop a solution to rapidly generate and review multiple operational plans and select the most robust.
'This technology is about using AI to provide commanders with more options faster and with more details,' said Mike Miller, technical director for FAST Labs. 'The drag-and-drop video game-like interactions would reduce the time it takes to make a series of incremental adjustments to a plan from hours to minutes.'
The proposed solution will provide an interactive user interface that enables planners to explore and access plausible 'futures' in a dynamic environment. These processes will be supplemented by tools that generate and assess the feasibility of more plans than possible without the aid of technology.
More from Air Warfare
-
Bahrain to receive first batch of F-16Vs in 2024
After a setback caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the F-16V delivery programme is back on track for the Royal Bahraini Air Force and it will receive the first batch of fighter jets in early 2024.
-
First T-6C Texan II arrives for Tunisian Air Force
The T-6C Texan II delivered is the first of the eight training aircraft the Tunisian Air Force is set to receive under a US Foreign Military Sales contract.
-
Saab naval air traffic control radar enters next production phase
Saab has received a contract from the US Navy for an additional two Shipboard Air Traffic Radar sets to equip aircraft carriers and large-deck amphibious ships.
-
Sweden could face ASW capability gap by slashing NH90
As Sweden is set to become a NATO member, its regional ASW and ASuW responsibilities will increase. Phasing out the NH90 gradually will win some time for Stockholm, but soon it will have to make a decision on a new helicopter capability.
-
Belgium closes in on advanced US missiles for fighter jets
The proposed AMRAAM sale to Belgium for F-16 and F-35 fleets would significantly improve the NATO ally's ability to meet current and future challenges in the air.