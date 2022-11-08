To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Fast decisions from cognitive electronic warfare technology may be crucial to spectrum dominance

8th November 2022 - 19:00 GMT | by David Isby in Washington DC

RSS

Future airborne jammers could use cognitive electronic warfare technology, but such a system is at least ten years away. (Photo: USAF)

Cognitive electronic warfare (EW), including the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, may be key to future developments, when a capability to deal with combat situations requires decisions in micro-seconds.

'Situational assessment, decision-making and machine learning: you have to do all three to be a cognitive EW system', Karen Haigh, the author of Cognitive Electronic Warfare, said at a panel discussion during the Association of Old Crows annual event, held in Washington in October. 

Stressing the potential of AI in situations where 'novel emitters can be lethal in sub-minute time frames', she said that many are 'too inclined to say "we will never let AI make decisions in the field", while the Kalman filter – a generic algorithm used to estimate systems parameters -- represents machine learning and

