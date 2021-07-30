To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Breakthrough on Turkish sanctions remains far from reality

30th July 2021 - 15:43 GMT | by Tim Martin in London

Turkey was set to acquire 100 F-35A fighters but had the order cancelled after it received delivery of the S-400. (Photo: USAF)

The US government is not for changing course on Turkish sanctions but Ankara continues to show it is more than capable of bypassing them.

The Biden administration will continue to demand that Turkey stops using the Almaz-Antey S-400 Triumf air defence system, and drop any plans to acquire additional Russian military equipment, before the US considers lifting sanctions on its NATO ally.

Since the sanctions were first imposed by Washington on 14 December 2020 — after Ankara received delivery of the air defence system — the equipment has been used in the Black Sea for testing, which suggests that both sides are further away from compromise than ever before. 

On top of that, Rosoboronexport said during MAKS 2021 that it plans to deliver an additional ...

