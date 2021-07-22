Russia pitches more S-400 SAM systems to Turkey

HSW to produce Leopard tank barrels under licence
Twenty-year agreement between Rheinmetall and HSW will see the Polish company make L44 cannon components.
Rosoboronexport plans to deliver an additional batch of the S-400 surface-to-air missile systems to Turkey
Speaking during the MAKS-2021 show near Moscow on 20-25 July, Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev revealed that the Russian defence export agency expects to finalise the scheme 'in the coming months'.
Turkey initially ordered the S-400 missile system in 2017 and received its first batch in July 2019.
The delivery prompted a backlash from the US, as the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act mandates sanctions for purchases of significant weapons from Russia.
As a result, the US kicked Turkey off the F-35 programme, a decision that has been maintained by the Biden administration.
There had been suggestions of mutual Russo-Turkish development of the S-400 missile system, with a level of industrial workshare in Turkey. However, Shephard Defence Insight notes there has been little to no progress in this regard.
Meanwhile, on 20 July RIA Novosti released footage of the S-500 Prometheus air defence system, which is intended to replace the A-135 anti-ballistic missile system and supplement the S-400.
Twenty-year agreement between Rheinmetall and HSW will see the Polish company make L44 cannon components.
Framework contract for Rheinmetall could see delivery of up to 130,000 LLM-VarioRay laser light modules by the late 2020s.
L3Harris is providing fully digital WESCAM MX-GCS sights for installation on US Army vehicles in the Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense programme.
Spanish firm develops kits for 70mm and 300mm rockets and artillery shells up to 155mm.
How is the Polish government funding the $6 billion procurement of 250 Abrams SEPv3 tanks, and does this mark the start of a broader MBT replacement programme?
Recent IPA annual reports have been a roll call of MoD failings but the latest version could see procurement turning a corner for the better — aside from the Ajax project.