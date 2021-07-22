Russia pitches more S-400 SAM systems to Turkey

The S-400 Triumf long-range air defence system was developed by the Almaz Central Design Bureau in the 1990s. (Photo: Rosoboronexport)

Rosoboronexport announced at MAKS 2021 its intention to deliver more S-400 SAM systems to Turkey.

Rosoboronexport plans to deliver an additional batch of the S-400 surface-to-air missile systems to Turkey

Speaking during the MAKS-2021 show near Moscow on 20-25 July, Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev revealed that the Russian defence export agency expects to finalise the scheme 'in the coming months'.

Turkey initially ordered the S-400 missile system in 2017 and received its first batch in July 2019.

The delivery prompted a backlash from the US, as the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act mandates sanctions for purchases of significant weapons from Russia.

As a result, the US kicked Turkey off the F-35 programme, a decision that has been maintained by the Biden administration.

There had been suggestions of mutual Russo-Turkish development of the S-400 missile system, with a level of industrial workshare in Turkey. However, Shephard Defence Insight notes there has been little to no progress in this regard.

Meanwhile, on 20 July RIA Novosti released footage of the S-500 Prometheus air defence system, which is intended to replace the A-135 anti-ballistic missile system and supplement the S-400.