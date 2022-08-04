BAE Systems invests in next-gen 155mm ammunition

BAE Systems is using internal R&D funding to develop 155mm Next Generation Adaptable Ammunition to meet potential requirements in home and export markets.

Details of this new development were provided in late July at the Future Indirect Fires conference in Bristol by Muneebah Suleman, business development manager, and Ben Worrall, engineering manager – future artillery, in the Land business unit at BAE Systems.

The 155mm thin-walled projectile under development has a more streamlined design and is filled with Next Generation Polymer Bonded Explosive (PBneXt) which is claimed would give 'an enhanced effect on the target'.

This high-explosive (HE) content is insensitive munition (IM)-compliant and