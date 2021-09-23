DSEI 2021: Wheeled self-propelled artillery comes to the fore

BAE Systems showcased its Archer SPH at DSEI this year. (Photo: Sonny Butterworth)

The DSEI exhibition in London on 14-17 September showcased the latest developments in self-propelled artillery as manufacturers touted for business with the British Army.

Among the heavy land platforms on display at DSEI 2021, self-propelled artillery systems occupied a prominent position on many of the largest stands.

Clearly aimed at the British Army’s Mobile Fires Platform (MFP) programme to procure a replacement for the venerable AS90 tracked 155mm self-propelled howitzer (SPH), these systems highlighted the various approaches that can be taken to designing a modern SPH, the range of capabilities on offer and the strengths and weaknesses of different configurations.

By far the most prolific were wheeled SPHs mounted on military cross-country truck chassis, with platforms showcased by BAE Systems, Rheinmetall, Nexter, AM General and Elbit Systems.

First displayed at DSEI 2019, BAE Systems brought along its Archer SPH mounted on a Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles (RMMV) HX2 8x8 truck chassis.

The system at DSEI 2021 was emblazoned with its standout specifications, including the ability to fire all its 21 projectiles without the crew needing to leave the protection of its cab. BAE Systems also claims Archer can get into or out of action within 20s, adding that the SPH can strike targets at ranges beyond 50km.

During a 14 September media briefing on progress that BAE Systems is making with Archer, company representatives Lena Gillström (MD of BAE Systems Bofors) and Stefan Lofström (marketing and sales director at BAE Systems Bofors) emphasised a high level of mobility, automation and protection as key advantages.

Lofström also underlined BAE’s success in the SPH market, with the company having sold 36 systems to Sweden and recently completed extensive mobility and firing trials with the US Army for the High Mobility Stryker Brigade Combat Team (SBCT) procurement programme.

When asked by Shephard whether BAE had considered mounting the Archer on a tracked hull, Lofström responded that other than a few preliminary conceptual designs, BAE had undertaken no serious effort to pursue this line of development.

He added that due to the increased range of modern systems, customers no longer require their artillery to have the same level of tactical mobility as tracked systems operating on the front line.

BAE Systems does not appear to be alone in this line of thinking, with Rheinmetall publicly unveiling its own 155mm SPH based on its new RMMV HX3 10x10 chassis at DSEI this year.

Hanwha is pushing the K9A2 version of its K9 Thunder 155mm SPH for the UK Mobile Fires Platform programme. (Photo: Sam Beal)

Like Archer, the Rheinmetall 155mm SPH leverages a high degree of automation that enables the crew of two to carry out fire missions without leaving the cab, as well as offering the option of allowing the system to be remotely operated.

Whereas the Archer system is deployed from the back of the host truck chassis and is therefore limited in traverse to 85° on either side, the Rheinmetall design sports a rotating turret that can run through a full 360°. Due to its additional axle, the Rheinmetall offering also has growth potential that may permit future upgrades to a longer L/60 howitzer that can reach targets more than 80km away.

Nexter brought along an example of its Caesar SPH mounted on an 8x8 Tatra truck chassis, though presumably it will be able to mount the system on the British Army’s HX series of military trucks for the MFP programme.

Caesar is one of the most successful of these truck-based SPHs in terms of units sold, though defence analysts have cautioned that the configuration being purchased by the Czech Republic is somewhat handicapped by a lack of crew protection when leaving the cab to operate the gun.

Although it did not feature a physical system at the show, the AM General stand contained conceptual images of its Brutus soft-recoil artillery system installed on an HX truck chassis.

Compared to some of the other systems on display, the AM General approach utilises less automation and requires a larger crew of between five and seven, although this simplifies maintenance, reduces cost and cuts down crew training.

Brutus is unable to perform Multiple Round Simultaneous Impact (MRSI) fire missions. However, it is important to note that due to the need to raise the barrel to a high elevation for the first shot, MRSI cannot be used at a system’s maximum range, suggesting that it could be better to mass fires from multiple systems rather concentrate this capability into a single system.

Scale models of the widely sold Autonomous Truck Mounted Howitzer System (ATMOS) from Elbit Systems were on display at DSEI too.

Archer HX Caesar 8x8 ATMOS L/52 Crew 3 3-5 2-6 Maximum range (km) 40-60 50 40 Maximum rate of fire (rpm) 8 6 8 Ammunition capacity (rounds) 21 36 18-36 Shoot and scoot time (seconds) 60 60 60

Source: Shephard Defence Insight/individual manufacturers

KMW also displayed a wheeled SPH at DSEI, albeit one mounted on the Boxer 8x8 armoured vehicle instead of a truck. In contrast to the other systems, the Remote Controlled Howitzer (RCH) 155 does not require outriggers to be deployed before firing and it can even be used in direct-fire mode.

The durability and stability of the RCH 155, has been greeted with some scepticism by some analysts but KMW officials assured Shephard that the system has been extensively trialled and can cope with the recoil force exerted by its 155mm gun.

By mounting the system on the Boxer, KMW believes it will provide enhanced tactical mobility and greater protection than the truck-based systems on display at the show.

Of all the exhibitors presenting their MFP solutions at the show, only Hanwha has put its faith in a tracked solution. Leading a grouping of industrial partners known as Team Thunder, Hanwha will hope to woo the British Army with the K9A2 version of its K9 Thunder 155mm SPH.

By incorporating more automation, the K9A2 cuts the crew complement from five to three people and will be able to fire up to nine rounds per minute.

Bombarded with this array of potential options, the British Army is certainly not short of competitors for the MFP programme. However, this means it will have to grapple with the ongoing debates in the realm of self-propelled artillery and decide which trade-offs are acceptable.

Should the British Army go for a high-end wheeled solution on an HX chassis that will be easier and faster to deploy around the world, cheaper to support and beneficial in terms of interoperability with its existing truck fleet?

Or would it be better off basing its solution on the Boxer 8x8 instead of a truck for more flexibility and protection?

Alternatively, is it the case that ultimately only a tracked system provides the tactical mobility, payload and protection necessary for fighting a peer adversary in a high-intensity conflict?

The MoD must weigh its options but the clock is ticking before it is scheduled to approve the outline business case for MFP in Q1 2022, as a step towards IOC for 18 guns in 2029 and FOC for 116 guns in 2032.