US Army orders more howitzers and ammo carriers

BAE Systems has obtained a new $24.12 million contract modification from the US Army for the production and delivery of M109A7 self-propelled howitzers and M992A3 tracked carrier ammunition vehicles, the DoD announced on 11 May.
Work on the deal from US Army Contracting Command will be performed in York, Pennsylvania, with an estimated completion date of 31 December 2025.
The M109A7s and M992A3s are being procured to provide mobile artillery support to US Army Armored Brigade Combat Teams.
In December 2021, BAE Systems announced that it had delivered 350 M109A7s to the US Army. This is believed to refer to the number of sets delivered, rather than the number of vehicles, suggesting that 175 sets had been delivered to the US Army.
The DoD announced another contract modification for M109A7s and M992A3s in January 2022.
Shephard Defence Insight forecasts that the M109A7 will remain in service until FY2050.
The ongoing war in Ukraine has demonstrated the critical importance of tactical connectivity, particularly when operating against competent adversaries who can jam and disrupt communications, including Global Positioning System (GPS) signals.
Tests of a 120mm mortar on a Turkish-made 4x4 vehicle tie in with Hungarian plans to enhance mortar lethality with a smaller logistics footprint.
A new order under the Scorpion programme will bring the number of Jaguar and Griffon vehicles for the French Army to 150 and 909 respectively.
The US Army is looking to deepen its experimentation with cutting-edge and innovative solutions by allocating $35 billion for this purpose in its FY2023 budget request and $90.8 million for Project Convergence 22.
The US Army evaluated the Spike Firefly loitering munition at the AEWE 2022 exercise. During the two days assessment, seven infantry squads were qualified in the operation of the weapon system.