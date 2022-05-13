To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US Army orders more howitzers and ammo carriers

13th May 2022 - 11:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

An M109A7 self-propelled howitzer in Baltic Ballista, a multinational exercise held in Lithuania in April 2022. (Photo: US Army National Guard/Sgt Agustín Montañez)

BAE Systems is to produce additional M109A7 self-propelled howitzers and M992A3 tracked carrier ammunition vehicles for the US Army.

BAE Systems has obtained a new $24.12 million contract modification from the US Army for the production and delivery of M109A7 self-propelled howitzers and M992A3 tracked carrier ammunition vehicles, the DoD announced on 11 May.

Work on the deal from US Army Contracting Command will be performed in York, Pennsylvania, with an estimated completion date of 31 December 2025.

The M109A7s and M992A3s are being procured to provide mobile artillery support to US Army Armored Brigade Combat Teams.

In December 2021, BAE Systems announced that it had delivered 350 M109A7s to the US Army. This is believed to refer to the number of sets delivered, rather than the number of vehicles, suggesting that 175 sets had been delivered to the US Army.

The DoD announced another contract modification for M109A7s and M992A3s in January 2022.

Shephard Defence Insight forecasts that the M109A7 will remain in service until FY2050.

Share to

Linkedin

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us