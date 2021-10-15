AUSA 2021 - US seeks new strategies to improve FMS

In a panel discussion on FMS during AUSA, speakers underlined the need to win business in an increasingly competitive market. (Photo: Flavia Camargos Pereira)

Defence authorities in the US advocate faster and more flexible FMS processes and enhanced collaboration between the services and agencies involved in the programme.

The US federal government has been mulling ways of improving its FMS programme for partners and allies. In a panel discussion during the AUSA event in Washington DC on 11-13 October, there were calls for new strategies to maintain US competitiveness in the international market.

Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) director Heidi Grant explained that the US has to be more flexible with its allies since many of these countries are dealing with economic challenges.

In this sense, she said that enabling some states to spread the payment over several years would be beneficial for both sides.

Grant pointed out that the DSCA has been working on long-term projects with partners in order to stay ahead of competitors such as China, Russia and European countries such as France, but offering opportunities for different financing for some allies would support maintaining the competitiveness of FMS.

‘We are trying to be more proactive on building those capabilities and capacities with our allies,’ Grant claimed, adding that the goal is to make sure that close partners to the US have the capability and capacity they need to deter conflicts and protect their borders.

Grant will not be around to drive change within the DSCA, though. She addressed the AUSA audience shortly before Boeing named her as its new VP for business development, with responsibility for administering and executing DoD security cooperation programmes.

‘Our ability to win in competition is largely due to the very close relationship we have with allies and partners worldwide’ — BG Garrick Harmon, US Army

COL John Moore, Deputy Director of the Army G-3/5 (Plans and Policy), stressed the relevance of the FMS programme to promote US influence worldwide. ‘Our allies and partners are going to be absolutely critical in anything that we do,’ Moore emphasised.

BG Garrick Harmon, Commanding General of the US Army Security Assistance Command, argued that assurance and deterrence require close cooperation with allies, adding that the US Army is stronger when it fights ‘alongside allies and partners'.

In his point of view, partners support regional and global operations and enable national and territorial defence in US interests. ‘Our ability to win in competition is largely due to the very close relationship we have with allies and partners worldwide,’ Harmon noted.

He also advocated making the FMS process more agile and stressed that the US cannot rest on the successes it had in the past in an ‘increasingly competitive environment.’

Elizabeth Wilson, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Defense Exports and Cooperation, noted that agencies involved in FMS should enhance their collaboration and modernise their procedures together.

Wilson highlighted that the US has to pay attention to legacy systems because this is equipment that some allies will continue to use.

‘Ideally, it would be great for our partners to modernise the world with us but that is not always possible,’ she remarked.