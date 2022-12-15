Asia makes waves in the global defence market (Opinion)

Over the past year, South Korea’s defence industry has shone brightly on the international stage. Indeed, Seoul’s efforts to boost self-sufficiency are paying off big time, and companies from this nation are now footing it with some of the best in the rest of the world.

In 2022, Hanwha, Hyundai Rotem and Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) enjoyed major sales successes.

In January, there was an MoU for the sale of KM-SAM air defence systems to the UAE, and in February, a contract was signed for hundreds of K9A1 155mm self-propelled howitzers (SPH) to Egypt.

These were eclipsed in the second