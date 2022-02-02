K9 SPH gains its first African customer

Egypt has signed a deal, one worth more than KRW2 trillion ($1.6 billion), for K9 Thunder 155mm SPHs as well as support equipment such as K10 ammunition resupply vehicles from South Korea.

The contract was signed on 1 February, after South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s visit to Cairo last month. His visit was credited as having engendered enough momentum to conclude this government-to-government deal.

South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) stated, ‘The latest deal is the first export of the K9 self-propelled howitzer to Africa, following the artillery’s successful exports to European and Asia-Pacific nations.’

