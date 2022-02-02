K9 SPH gains its first African customer

US Army orders M240L machine guns
US Army contracts FN America to provide lightweight machine guns.
Egypt has signed a deal, one worth more than KRW2 trillion ($1.6 billion), for K9 Thunder 155mm SPHs as well as support equipment such as K10 ammunition resupply vehicles from South Korea.
The contract was signed on 1 February, after South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s visit to Cairo last month. His visit was credited as having engendered enough momentum to conclude this government-to-government deal.
South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) stated, ‘The latest deal is the first export of the K9 self-propelled howitzer to Africa, following the artillery’s successful exports to European and Asia-Pacific nations.’
Neither Egypt nor DAPA
NATO planners will have to consider the capabilities of the 2S38 Derivatsiya, Pantsir-SM-SV and Taifun-PVO short-range air defence systems.
The Pearson Engineering approach to providing scalable battlefield mobility, counter-mobility and survivability has evolved. Driven by a need to help combat vehicles such as Main Battle Tanks to defend, move and fight on a battlefield which is predicted to become ever more sprawling and complex, Pearson Engineering has developed SLICE.
With no reduction in tensions on the Korean Peninsula, Seoul continues to modernise its extensive AFV fleet.
US Army orders additional 155mm M982 precision-guided artillery projectiles from Raytheon.
New assault rifles are just one new piece of equipment on the agenda for the Bangladesh Army.