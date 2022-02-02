To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

K9 SPH gains its first African customer

2nd February 2022 - 01:07 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

Egypt is the eighth nation to order the K9 from Hanwha Defense. It has signed up for dozens of these 155mm SPHs. (Gordon Arthur)

The K9 155mm self-propelled howitzer has achieved its largest export sale to date, with the Egyptian Army lodging a large order.

Egypt has signed a deal, one worth more than KRW2 trillion ($1.6 billion), for K9 Thunder 155mm SPHs as well as support equipment such as K10 ammunition resupply vehicles from South Korea.

The contract was signed on 1 February, after South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s visit to Cairo last month. His visit was credited as having engendered enough momentum to conclude this government-to-government deal.

South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) stated, ‘The latest deal is the first export of the K9 self-propelled howitzer to Africa, following the artillery’s successful exports to European and Asia-Pacific nations.’

Neither Egypt nor DAPA

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us