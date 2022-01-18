To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • South Korea achieves largest ever export military sale with UAE missile contract

18th January 2022 - 04:39 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

South Korea has concluded a major export deal with the UAE for its KM-SAM air defence system. (Gordon Arthur)

The UAE is boosting its medium-range air defence capabilities, with a first-of-a-kind sale for the South Korean KM-SAM.

South Korea has made enormous strides to conclude its largest ever military export contract – for KM-SAM Block II medium-range surface-to-air missiles (SAM) to the UAE.

The two countries signed an MoU covering bilateral defence cooperation such as joint R&D, production and purchases during a visit by South Korean President Moon Jae-in to the UAE on 16 January. This encompassed the missile deal, reportedly worth KRW4.18 trillion ($3.76 billion).

The deal involves Hanwha Defense (for the launchers and resupply vehicles), Hanwha Systems (X-band multifunction radar) and LIG Nex1 (missiles and system integration). It is the first export sale for the

