South Korea achieves largest ever export military sale with UAE missile contract

South Korea has made enormous strides to conclude its largest ever military export contract – for KM-SAM Block II medium-range surface-to-air missiles (SAM) to the UAE.

The two countries signed an MoU covering bilateral defence cooperation such as joint R&D, production and purchases during a visit by South Korean President Moon Jae-in to the UAE on 16 January. This encompassed the missile deal, reportedly worth KRW4.18 trillion ($3.76 billion).

The deal involves Hanwha Defense (for the launchers and resupply vehicles), Hanwha Systems (X-band multifunction radar) and LIG Nex1 (missiles and system integration). It is the first export sale for the