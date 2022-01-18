South Korea achieves largest ever export military sale with UAE missile contract

Raytheon tests compatibility between Excalibur and Caesar
The Caesar-fired Excalibur directly struck two targets at a record-setting range of more than 46km.
South Korea has made enormous strides to conclude its largest ever military export contract – for KM-SAM Block II medium-range surface-to-air missiles (SAM) to the UAE.
The two countries signed an MoU covering bilateral defence cooperation such as joint R&D, production and purchases during a visit by South Korean President Moon Jae-in to the UAE on 16 January. This encompassed the missile deal, reportedly worth KRW4.18 trillion ($3.76 billion).
The deal involves Hanwha Defense (for the launchers and resupply vehicles), Hanwha Systems (X-band multifunction radar) and LIG Nex1 (missiles and system integration). It is the first export sale for the
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
The Caesar-fired Excalibur directly struck two targets at a record-setting range of more than 46km.
The Turkish Army seems to have followed where the Turkish Air Force led in communications jamming.
The US Army will select the supplier of the Rifle (NGSW-R) and the Automatic Rifle (NGSW-AR) and begin equipping the first unit in Q4 2022.
Saab has been selected to provide its Barracuda camouflage systems for the French Armed Forces.
Armoured vehicles for Bulgarian SOF have been enhanced with the Guardian RWS.
The R8 Integrator is an 8x8 skid steer traction UGV that features an electric drivetrain, amphibious capabilities and payload capacity.