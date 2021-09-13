DSEI 2021: Anduril and jHub seal deal under TALOS programme

Anduril Industries is to provide advanced force protection technology to the UK MoD. (Photo: Anduril)

The UK MoD has awarded Anduril Industries a £3.8 million ($5.2 million) contract to support its TALOS programme.

Under the new contract, expected to last up to two years, Anduril will provide advanced force protection technology for base defence.

Overseen by the jHub innovation centre in UK Strategic Command, TALOS innovation hub (jHub) focuses on accelerating a defence-wide approach to integrated C2.

‘The partnership between Anduril and jHub is an example of government and private sector successfully – and rapidly – moving emerging tech from a pilot project to a programme to improve the operation of our Armed Forces.’ said Paul Hollingshead, Anduril head of UK and NATO.

‘With the TALOS programme, Anduril will deliver immediate, scalable, multi-domain autonomous defence capabilities for one of the UK’s critical overseas bases.’ he added.

The deal with the MoD will also see Anduril deploy all its products together for the first time with the UK MoD. Featured capabilities include sentry towers, ground sensors, Ghost 4 autonomous VTOL sUAS and the Lattice AI system.