A full year of continuing resolutions would be ‘devastating’ for defence plans, warns US senator

The possibility of operating under continuing resolutions (CRs) for an entire year would be ‘devastating’ and would undermine US national defence and security ‘in front of the whole world’, according to Democrat senator Patty Murray (Washington), chair of the US Senate Committee on Appropriations.

The option, mooting by the Republican representative and house speaker Mike Johnson (Louisiana), has not been ruled out for the US government after the House of Representatives and the Senate failed to ratify the FY2024 spending bill due to non-defence related expenditures.

In a speech on the Senate floor on 6 December, senator Murray stressed that it would force the