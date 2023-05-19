To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Defence Notes>
  • Why delays in approving the FY2024 budget can widen the gap between Chinese and US capabilities

Why delays in approving the FY2024 budget can widen the gap between Chinese and US capabilities

19th May 2023 - 17:30 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

The use of continuing resolutions for funding will impact the acquisition of critical munitions such as Tomahawk missiles. (Photo: USN)

Naval shipbuilding and restocking key munitions, as well as development projects, may be directly impacted by short-term funding measures.

Although the US FY2024 starts on 1 October, the possibility of delays in approving the defence budget for the next year remains a concern. Lawmakers and Pentagon officials warn that postponing access to funds may create a wider gap between Chinese and US military capabilities.

Historically, the federal government has operated under continuing resolutions (CRs) in all but three of the last 46 years as a report issued by the Government Accountability Office (GAO) in 2022 pointed out.

While CRs prevent shutdowns and allow the government to continue operating until the spending bill is ratified, they preclude the DoD from

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us