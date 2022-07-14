Lethality, survivability and ergonomics hold key to AH-64E success, says Army Air Corps

On 12 July, the British Army Air Corps (AAC) held a press event for its Apache AH-64E V6 Guardian attack helicopter at the Middle Wallop training base, showing the aircraft to be a major upgrade on the AH-64D variant (designated Apache Mk1 by the British Army).

In its 22 years of service with the British Army, the Apache Mk1 has proven itself an invaluable asset in support of operations in Afghanistan, Libya, and elsewhere — but the new-look Apache offers enhanced capabilities.

Maj Paul Whatnell, CO of 673 Squadron (the Apache conversion to type unit), said: ‘If you looked at the Echo [AH-64E] next to a Mk1 you’d say it was just another Apache. But from the cockpit point of view, it’s equivalent to the difference between a Nokia 8210 with Snake compared with the latest iPhone.’

The AAC believes that the ergonomics and the information available to the pilot and copilot/gunner — combined with new engines and rotor blades — will deliver much improved performance to make the AH-64E one of the most lethal and survivable attack helicopters.

The AH-64E is faster and can climb quicker than the AH-64D thanks to its GE T700-701D engines and composite rotors, designed to withstand hits from anti-aircraft guns; they also allow it to carry a heavier payload of weaponry and thus increase its lethality.

Maj Paul Whatnell, CO of the Apache conversion to type squadron, speaks on 12 July during a press day at Middle Wallop. (Photo: Ian Parker)

Those weapons will have their targets acquired and guided by an improved radar and sighting systems suite that will have the ability to integrate with UASs. The AH-64E also includes an advanced target prioritising system which helps with rapid reassessment and survivability in countering enemy threats.

The UK MoD in July 2016 confirmed an FMS deal worth an estimated $2.3 billion for 50 Mk1 Apaches to be upgraded in the US by Boeing to the AH-64E V6 configuration, as a key component of the British Army’s ‘Future Force 2025’, the date by which all the airframes should be in service.

There are very minor differences between the US and UK AH-64E V6: a windscreen wash system to reduce sea spray and an individual defensive aids system derived from the system aboard the Apache Mk1.

Wattisham Airfield will host frontline AH-64E units in AAC Joint Helicopter Command, while the new helicopters stationed at Middle Wallop will operate with 7 Regiment AAC as instructional platforms on which the pilots and gunners of tomorrow will train.

Speaking to Shephard about the challenges of converting British Army helicopter pilots onto the latest Apache variant, Maj Whatnell said: ‘The loss of visual communications requires strict voice procedures. It’s the key challenge at first. It’s amazing how much you can read by seeing the other pilot — expressions, distraction etcetera. We mustn’t get crew contention.

He added: 'We need one pair of eyes in and one out. We have to avoid one crew [member] turning a system on and the other off.’

Other attack helicopters have side-by-side seating, such as the Russian Ka-52 Alligator that was developed from the single Ka-50 Black Shark. The AAC does not think that the AH-64E could ever be operated by one pilot but it is understood that Boeing and other manufacturers such as Bell are moving towards remotely piloted attack helicopters, perhaps as part of the Future Vertical Lift programme.

Whatnell remarked: ‘It takes about 18 months from never having seen an Apache to going out the door as a trained pilot.’

All training starts with 673 Squadron, but then crews are streamed to pilot or co-pilot/gunner roles in 653 Squadron. Both squadrons are part of 7 Regiment AAC.

About 80% of tasks can be performed from either cockpit; the co-pilot/gunner is in the front cockpit and the pilot is in the rear for flying and self-protection tasks. Whatnell said: ‘We wouldn’t want 100%. We want the crew to concentrate on their jobs.’

The 30mm LW30 M230 automatic cannon can adjust for wind. It fires 10 rounds per second of high-explosive armour-piercing rounds, and the weapon is boresighted to the crew’s view from their helmets.