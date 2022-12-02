Italian Army takes its final NH90 helicopter on order
The Italian Army’s UH-90A (NH90 TTH) multirole helicopter programme chalked up a major milestone with completion of deliveries on 25 November. The final aircraft of 60, assembled at Leonardo’s Venice Tessera facility, was handed over to the army during an official ceremony.
The Italian Army has logged 31,096 flight hours with its UH-90As to date. The fleet is distributed over three main bases and is used for missions such as tactical troop transport, logistics support, special operations, cargo resupply and hoist operations, MEDEVAC (Medical Evacuation) and light tactical vehicle transport. The Italian Army and Leonardo also colloaborated on delivering NH90 crew training to other operators.
The Tessera facility is the Italian final line assembly of NH90s for various operators, including Qatar. and the plant is also active in delivering retrofits to in-service helicopters. The Italian Navy also operates 10 NH90 TTHs in MITT configuration in the tactical transport role with deliveries completed in 2021.
Related Articles
Sweden could face ASW capability gap by slashing NH90
Austria doubles down on Leonardo helicopter procurement
Shephard Defence Insight estimates the overall programme value of the UH-90A procurement to be $2.3 billion, with a unit cost per helicopter of $39 million.
More from Defence Helicopter
-
Northrop Grumman expands knowledge base for UH-60V digital helicopter cockpit
Northrop Grumman will provide UH-60V Black Hawk engineering support services as part of a KBR-led contract awarded by the DoD Information Analysis Center.
-
US joins NATO allies in European helicopter air assault exercise
American, Dutch and Polish rotary-wing assets were involved in large-scale operations practising cargo and personnel transport and drops, and other operations.
-
UK New Medium Helicopter field narrows as programme moves to next phase
The second half of the UK New Medium Helicopter competition is on. Airbus, Boeing, Leonardo and Lockheed Martin are required to provide more detailed proposals and to demonstrate domestic social and economic values of their offers.
-
Demand for MH-60R helicopter 'never higher', Lockheed Martin says
Norway, Sweden and Spain are three European countries interested in buying the US MH-60R maritime helicopter.
-
AW609 makes maiden flight but UAE deal still in the dark
The AW609 has hit a new milestone but Leonardo remains unable to share additional information about a UAE order for the tiltrotor.
-
Airbus confirms ‘door still open’ for Germany to join Tiger MkIII upgrade
Much has been said of Germany's indecision over the European Tiger MkIII attack helicopter programme, but an option to join the upgrade remains.