Italian Navy receives final NH90 helicopter

The deliveries of the last SH-90A and MH-90A helicopters have been completed to the Italian Navy (MMI).

The 46th SH-90A rolled off the assembly line at Leonardo’s Venice Tessera facility and was presented during an official ceremony on 29 September.

The MMI ordered 46 NH90 NATO Frigate Helicopters (NFH) with Italian designation SH-90A, as well as 10 NH90 Tactical Transport Helicopters (TTH), known as MH-90A, in the Maritime Italian Tactical Transport (MITT) transport configuration for amphibious and special forces support.

Related Articles

Italian Army takes its final NH90 helicopter on order

Norway chooses MH-60R Seahawk as NH90 replacement

Fokker Services Group accredited for Dutch NH90 base maintenance

The helicopter has retained some of the NFH features including automatic folding blades for shipborne operations.

The last helicopter has joined a fleet of 10 MH-90As optimised for tactical transport duties and special operations, bringing the total fleet of NH90s to 56 in service with the Marina Militare. The first SH-90A was delivered in 2011.

The MMI also took delivery of a full crew simulation training centre at Grottaglie with a dedicated flight simulator. The new devices will allow SH-90A and MH-90A pilots and crews to train in a high-fidelity environment.