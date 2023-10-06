Italian Navy receives final NH90 helicopter
The deliveries of the last SH-90A and MH-90A helicopters have been completed to the Italian Navy (MMI).
The 46th SH-90A rolled off the assembly line at Leonardo’s Venice Tessera facility and was presented during an official ceremony on 29 September.
The MMI ordered 46 NH90 NATO Frigate Helicopters (NFH) with Italian designation SH-90A, as well as 10 NH90 Tactical Transport Helicopters (TTH), known as MH-90A, in the Maritime Italian Tactical Transport (MITT) transport configuration for amphibious and special forces support.
The helicopter has retained some of the NFH features including automatic folding blades for shipborne operations.
The last helicopter has joined a fleet of 10 MH-90As optimised for tactical transport duties and special operations, bringing the total fleet of NH90s to 56 in service with the Marina Militare. The first SH-90A was delivered in 2011.
The MMI also took delivery of a full crew simulation training centre at Grottaglie with a dedicated flight simulator. The new devices will allow SH-90A and MH-90A pilots and crews to train in a high-fidelity environment.
More from Defence Helicopter
-
Argentina seeks AW109 and CH-46 Sea Knight helicopters
The Argentinian Air Force (FAA) and the Argentinian Naval Aviation Command (COAN) are looking for options to upgrade their helicopter fleets.
-
DSEI 2023: Lockheed to produce about 40% of Black Hawks on UK soil if it wins NMH contest
Lockheed Martin promises a boost to the British job market and export opportunities, while strengthening ties with Poland and positioning the UK for a future in rotorcraft technology in the event of a New Medium Helicopter competition triumph.
-
KAI and Airbus Helicopters ink a supply contract for LAH and KUH helicopters
Airbus Helicopters and KAI have agreed a contract covering the supply of helicopter components for the latter over the next decade.
-
Dart Aerospace to supply high-lift heliporter to US Navy
The Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC) is has been awarded an indefinite-delivery indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract by the US DoD to provide a high-lift heliporter designed and manufactured by Dart Aerospace to the USN.
-
Indonesia signs MoU for S-70M Black Hawks
The Indonesian military has turned its sights on S-70M Black Hawk helicopters, with the service never having bought platforms from Sikorsky before.
-
Industry awarded new contracts for Australian and US Apache attack helicopter work
Longbow LLC and Lockheed Martin have received new contracts to supply Longbow fire control radars to Australia, and refurbish US Army Target Acquisition Designation Sight/Pilot Night Vision Sensor (TADS/PNVS) equipment. Both systems equip the AH-64 Apache attack helicopter.