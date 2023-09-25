To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Argentina seeks AW109 and CH-46 Sea Knight helicopters

25th September 2023 - 13:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Argentina has sent a number of requests to purchase new and used helicopters. (Photo: US DoD)

The Argentinian Air Force (FAA) and the Argentinian Naval Aviation Command (COAN) are looking for options to upgrade their helicopter fleets.

The country has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) to acquire eight Leonardo AW109s to replace the COAN’s ship-board AS555 Fennec 2 helicopters.

Concurrently, the FAA has sent a Letter of Request (LoR) to the US for the potential purchase of surplus CH-46 Sea Knights as a replacement for Mi-171s. The air force originally requested the CH-47F Chinook.

Another LoR was issued for surplus UH-1Ns to boost the service’s capabilities, while an LoI is currently pending for 12 H215 medium-weight, twin-engine helicopters for the Argentinian Armed Forces. 

While the requested platforms may not be the epitome of modernity, their supply would undoubtedly enhance the country's helicopter capabilities.

