Argentina seeks AW109 and CH-46 Sea Knight helicopters

The country has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) to acquire eight Leonardo AW109s to replace the COAN’s ship-board AS555 Fennec 2 helicopters.

Concurrently, the FAA has sent a Letter of Request (LoR) to the US for the potential purchase of surplus CH-46 Sea Knights as a replacement for Mi-171s. The air force originally requested the CH-47F Chinook.

Another LoR was issued for surplus UH-1Ns to boost the service’s capabilities, while an LoI is currently pending for 12 H215 medium-weight, twin-engine helicopters for the Argentinian Armed Forces.

While the requested platforms may not be the epitome of modernity, their supply would undoubtedly enhance the country's helicopter capabilities.