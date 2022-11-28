Austria doubles down on Leonardo helicopter procurement

The Italian Ministry of Defence announced earlier this month that Austria has exercised an option to procure 18 more AW169 light utility helicopters from the Italian manufacturer Leonardo Helicopters.

Six of the helicopters will be delivered in AW169B trainer configuration, while the remaining 12 will be in the AW169MA advanced multirole configuration.

The deal also covers spare parts, simulators, related training services and support for a period of three years.

The two nations previously signed a contract for 18 AW169s in December 2021, which was valued at €300 million ($349 million). That deal included an option for an additional 18 helicopters, which is now being exercised.

The aircraft will replace Austria’s ageing fleet of 21 Aerospatiale Alouette IIIs that are being retired by 2023, while the first delivery of the new AW169Ms are expected by the end of 2022.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, AW169M is the customised military version of the multirole AW169. The 4.5t-class helicopter is designed to perform a range of light utility and armed attack roles, as well as observation and training missions.