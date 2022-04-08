Qatar receives initial pair of NH90 naval variants

Bell offers Vigilant tiltrotor UAV for FVL maritime strike requirement
At the Navy League meeting on 4-6 April, Bell displayed a model of a specially adapted V-247 crewless tiltrotor for the USN’s Future Vertical Lift Maritime Strike requirement.
The Qatar Emiri Air Force (QEAF) has taken delivery of its first pair of NH90 NFH naval helicopters with ten more to follow by 2025.
The two helicopters arrived from Italy on 31 March, Leonardo announced on 7 April.
In March 2018 Qatar signed a contract for the purchase of 28 NH90s, including 16 NH90 TTHs and 12 NH90 NFHs under a €3 billion package, which also included an eight-year support and training services package for crews and maintenance technicians.
Leonardo is the overall prime contractor with responsibility for programme management, final assembly and delivery of the dozen NH90 NFH helicopters from its Venice, Tessera facility in Northern Italy.
It also holds an eight-year support and training services contract for QEAF crews and maintenance technicians.
Deliveries are expected to continue until 2025.
The QEAF received its first NH90 TTH in December 2021 and a second aircraft was handed over ‘recently’, Leonardo stated.
A decision on starting full-rate production of the CH-53K King Stallion heavy-lift helicopter is scheduled for 2023 with a first deployment to follow in 2024.
The US Army looks to be in a strong position to assess which aircraft from Bell or Sikorsky-Boeing best fits its FLRAA requirements and make a downselect decision in the coming months.
Launch of a public procurement to acquire new attack helicopters could be on the way for Poland.
An MoU between Boeing and Airbus Helicopters would see the latter company support the former’s offer of the CH-47 Chinook to replace CH-53G heavy-lift helicopters …
General Electric has begun tests of the first T901-GE-900 engine that will equip US Army helicopters.