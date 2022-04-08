Qatar receives initial pair of NH90 naval variants

The Qatar Emiri Air Force (QEAF) has taken delivery of its first pair of NH90 NFH naval helicopters with ten more to follow by 2025.

The two helicopters arrived from Italy on 31 March, Leonardo announced on 7 April.

In March 2018 Qatar signed a contract for the purchase of 28 NH90s, including 16 NH90 TTHs and 12 NH90 NFHs under a €3 billion package, which also included an eight-year support and training services package for crews and maintenance technicians.

Leonardo is the overall prime contractor with responsibility for programme management, final assembly and delivery of the dozen NH90 NFH helicopters from its Venice, Tessera facility in Northern Italy.

It also holds an eight-year support and training services contract for QEAF crews and maintenance technicians.

Deliveries are expected to continue until 2025.

The QEAF received its first NH90 TTH in December 2021 and a second aircraft was handed over ‘recently’, Leonardo stated.