US hails HAWC test but still plays catch-up on hypersonics

A DARPA-led team including the Air Force Research Lab, Lockheed Martin and Aerojet Rocketdyne has conducted the second successful flight test of the Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept (HAWC) missile.

After release from a carrier aircraft, HAWC was boosted to its Aerojet Rocketdyne scramjet engine ignition envelope.

It flew at speeds beyond Mach 5 and reached an altitude of above 65,000ft during the free-flight test in March, Lockheed Martin announced on 5 April.

According to DARPA, the missile flew for more than 300nmi.

In the first HAWC programme test flight, conducted in September 2021, a different vehicle configuration (involving