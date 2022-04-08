US hails HAWC test but still plays catch-up on hypersonics

First serial production Gripen Es for FAB fly in Brazil
The FAB now awaits military certification for the first two serial production Gripen fighter aircraft out of 36 ordered from Saab.
A DARPA-led team including the Air Force Research Lab, Lockheed Martin and Aerojet Rocketdyne has conducted the second successful flight test of the Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept (HAWC) missile.
After release from a carrier aircraft, HAWC was boosted to its Aerojet Rocketdyne scramjet engine ignition envelope.
It flew at speeds beyond Mach 5 and reached an altitude of above 65,000ft during the free-flight test in March, Lockheed Martin announced on 5 April.
According to DARPA, the missile flew for more than 300nmi.
In the first HAWC programme test flight, conducted in September 2021, a different vehicle configuration (involving
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
The FAB now awaits military certification for the first two serial production Gripen fighter aircraft out of 36 ordered from Saab.
India will buy JDAM ER bomb kits from the US for the first time.
Read the latest edition of Air Warfare for free in our app or on your desktop.
Approval to produce indigenous combat helicopters has been a long time coming for HAL, but it now has a green light for limited series production.
As NATO's existing E-3A Sentry AWACS aircraft are set to retire in 2035, the alliance plans to introduce a new networked ISR capability across all domains.
Reigniting emotions from the cancellation of its submarine programme last year, Australia has now done much the same with its planned Reaper buy from the US.