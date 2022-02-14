FTC lawsuit cripples Lockheed bid for Aerojet

DASA eyes alternative weapons guidance trials by 2025
UK launches study to look into alternatives to satellite guidance for weapon systems.
Lockheed Martin on 14 February admitted defeat in its attempted $4.4 billion acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings.
‘The decision to terminate the agreement follows the US Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) lawsuit filed late last month seeking a preliminary injunction to block the acquisition,’ Lockheed Martin announced.
‘Our planned acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne would have benefitted the entire industry through greater efficiency, speed, and significant cost reductions for the US government,’ said Lockheed Martin chairman, president and CEO James Taiclet. ‘However, we determined that in light of the FTC's actions, terminating the transaction is in the best interest of our stakeholders.’
Northrop Grumman is the only rival to Aerojet in meeting DoD requirements to supply solid-fuel rocket motors for missile systems, hypersonic cruise missiles and supersonic combustion ramjets.
UK launches study to look into alternatives to satellite guidance for weapon systems.
Security threats and the need to refresh capabilities add weight to calls for Ireland to invest more in defence.
Saab saw sales, order bookings and profits increase in 2021, and the company expects organic sales growth of 5% in 2022.
Northrop Grumman has demonstrated new communications capabilities that will help the US DoD JADC2 goals.
A wide-ranging report on the state of Irish defence capabilities has proposed that Dublin invests in more modern equipment, especially across the air and sea domains.
All three main branches of the Argentine armed forces will be equipped with the RBS 70 NG short-range MANPADS.