HAWC makes strides with further flight tests planned

27th December 2021 - 09:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira

Northrop Grumman first tested a scramjet-powered HAWC in September (photo - Northrop Grumman)

Northrop Grumman continues to work on optimising the performance of US hypersonic missiles.

Northrop Grumman has been working on the development of boosters, scramjet and ramjet engines as well as new fuzes and warheads to improve hypersonic weapons, in line with demand from the US armed forces for missiles with optimal performance, faster response times and longer ranges.

The company is also building a Hypersonics Center of Excellence at its Elkton, Maryland facility to provide full lifecycle production for hypersonic weapons, from design and development to production and integration.

In a roundtable on 15 December, Northrop Grumman executives disclosed details about ongoing hypersonic programmes and new solutions the company is involved in.

The manufacturer is teaming …

