To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Air Warfare

Turkey targets late 2021 to demonstrate unmanned ASW capability

25th June 2021 - 16:14 GMT | by Tayfun Özberk

RSS

Aksungur pictured at IDEF 2019 with sonobuoys. (Photo: Arda Mevlutoglu)

TAI and the Turkish Navy are keen to carry sonobuoys on the Aksungur UAV.

The Aksungur medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) UAV from Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) will carry out an anti-submarine warfare (ASW) sonobuoy launch by the end of 2021.

Expectations have been high in Turkey that Aksungur will integrate ASW hardware ever since a sonobuoy-equipped version of the UAV was displayed at the IDEF 2019 exhibition in Istanbul.

In mid-June 2021, TAI deputy GM Ömer Yildiz shed more light on the schedule for the ASW variant of Aksungur.

‘By the end of the year, we will have produced six Aksungur [UAVs], of which two are prototypes and four are mass production,’ he explained in ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Air Warfare

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users