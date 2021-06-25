Turkey targets late 2021 to demonstrate unmanned ASW capability

The Aksungur medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) UAV from Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) will carry out an anti-submarine warfare (ASW) sonobuoy launch by the end of 2021.

Expectations have been high in Turkey that Aksungur will integrate ASW hardware ever since a sonobuoy-equipped version of the UAV was displayed at the IDEF 2019 exhibition in Istanbul.

In mid-June 2021, TAI deputy GM Ömer Yildiz shed more light on the schedule for the ASW variant of Aksungur.

‘By the end of the year, we will have produced six Aksungur [UAVs], of which two are prototypes and four are mass production,’ he explained in ...