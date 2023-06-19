To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Paris Air Show: Turgis & Gaillard debut new UAV – the Aarok

19th June 2023 - 21:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in Paris

The Aarok UAV made its debut at Paris Air Show 2023. (Photo: author)

At Paris Air Show, France’s Turgis & Gaillard showcased a new UAV, the Aarok, which it says will make its first flight before the end of the year.

The new aircraft can undertake a range of missions including ISR and strike and was fully in-house developed over the past three years.

The drone is the first aircraft ever developed by the company, a representative for the firm told Shephard at Paris Air Show.

The UCAV is designed to carry payloads up around 2,700kg and has an MTOW of around 4,990kg.

With an endurance of 24 hours the Aarok is billed as Europe’s first MALE UAV.

Designed to monitor large areas of land and sea, the drone is equipped with a 1,200-horsepower engine, satellite communications system, and can carry

