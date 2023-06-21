Rebranded as ELT, Elettronica presents cyber and space developments at Paris Air Show

ELT Group president and CEO Enzo Benigni said that following Tenet 2030, ELT was ‘evolving’ to respond more effectively to new technological challenges and increasingly complex protection requirements.

Benigni added: ‘'This evolution has been possible thanks to the deep expertise, gained over seven decades, in the innovative use of the electromagnetic spectrum through proprietary technologies, and through continuous work in research and development.

‘Today, ELT is a group showcasing its expertise in new domains and in new geographies, without losing focus of its core business where the company continues to invest in innovative solutions to provide armed forces with advanced