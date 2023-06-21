Paris Air Show: Romania orders first batch of Watchkeeper X drones
The three drones have been ordered a under framework agreement between the Romanian MoD and Elbit, which covers a maximum of seven aircraft.
If all seven are purchased, the =contract has a maximum value of $410 million.
The agreement will see Elbit supply Romania with upgraded Watchkeeper X tactical UAS featuring capabilities including the Spectro XR multi-spectral electro-optical payload, along with new communications capabilities.
The drone is the UK export variant of the system, built by U-TacS, a joint venture between Elbit Systems and Thales. Watchkeeper is derived from Elbit’s Hermes family UAS.
The Watchkeeper X variant was first announced
