Paris Air Show: Romania orders first batch of Watchkeeper X drones

21st June 2023 - 12:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in Paris

Under a framework agreement, Romania could produce up to seven Watchkeeper X drones. (Photo: Elbit Systems)

Romania has awarded Elbit Systems a $180 million purchase order for three Watchkeeper X Tactical UAS, the Israeli firm announced at the Paris Air Show.

The three drones have been ordered a under framework agreement between the Romanian MoD and Elbit, which covers a maximum of seven aircraft.

If all seven are purchased, the =contract has a maximum value of $410 million.

The agreement will see Elbit supply Romania with upgraded Watchkeeper X tactical UAS featuring capabilities including the Spectro XR multi-spectral electro-optical payload, along with new communications capabilities.

The drone is the UK export variant of the system, built by U-TacS, a joint venture between Elbit Systems and Thales. Watchkeeper is derived from Elbit’s Hermes family UAS.

The Watchkeeper X variant was first announced

