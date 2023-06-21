Paris Air Show: EOS Technologie showcases French UAVs
According to Jean-Marc Zuliani, director general of EOS, when the company was established five years ago, its primary goal was to offer the DGA procurement agency a choice between foreign UAVs and systems designed and manufactured in France.
On show in Paris were the company's two hand-launched platforms, the STRIX-300 and the STRIX-425. Designed with a low logistical footprint and rapid deployment in mind, both can operate with their motors turned off, reducing their detectable acoustic signature from 300m to 100m.
|MTOW
|Payload
|endurance
|Datalink range
|STRIX-300
|5.5kg
|0.5kg
|3 hours
|40km
|STIRX-425
|10kg
|1.5kg
|3 to 5 hours
|80-120km
The larger STRIX-425 can
