Paris Air Show: EOS Technologie showcases French UAVs

According to Jean-Marc Zuliani, director general of EOS, when the company was established five years ago, its primary goal was to offer the DGA procurement agency a choice between foreign UAVs and systems designed and manufactured in France.

On show in Paris were the company's two hand-launched platforms, the STRIX-300 and the STRIX-425. Designed with a low logistical footprint and rapid deployment in mind, both can operate with their motors turned off, reducing their detectable acoustic signature from 300m to 100m.

MTOW Payload endurance Datalink range STRIX-300 5.5kg 0.5kg 3 hours 40km STIRX-425 10kg 1.5kg 3 to 5 hours 80-120km

The larger STRIX-425 can