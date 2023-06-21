To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Paris Air Show: EOS Technologie showcases French UAVs

21st June 2023 - 12:30 GMT | by Matty Todhunter in Paris

RSS

EOS Technologie displayed its Endurance-1200 at the Paris Air Show (Photo: author)

At Paris Air Show 2023, EOS Technologie showcased its range of French-designed and manufactured UAVs, including the STRIX-425, a platform chosen for the French Larinae loitering munition project.

According to Jean-Marc Zuliani, director general of EOS, when the company was established five years ago, its primary goal was to offer the DGA procurement agency a choice between foreign UAVs and systems designed and manufactured in France. 

On show in Paris were the company's two hand-launched platforms, the STRIX-300 and the STRIX-425. Designed with a low logistical footprint and rapid deployment in mind, both can operate with their motors turned off, reducing their detectable acoustic signature from 300m to 100m.

MTOWPayloadenduranceDatalink range
STRIX-3005.5kg0.5kg3 hours 40km
STIRX-42510kg1.5kg3 to 5 hours 80-120km

The larger STRIX-425 can

Access this article and other Paris Air Show 2023 News news content with a free basic account

Create account

You will also get one free Premium News article each week

Already have an account? Log in

Matty Todhunter

Author

Matty Todhunter

Matty Todhunter is the UAS Analyst for Shephard Media's Defence Insight. Before joining Shephard, Matty graduated with …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Paris Air Show 2023 News

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us