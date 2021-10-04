China exhibits new land equipment at Zhuhai

New radar, air defence systems and armoured vehicles were among the equipment displayed at the ongoing 13th edition of the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province.

Displayed outside on the tarmac were radars from the China Electronics Technology Group Corporation’s (CETC) 14th Institute. These included the Lingdong family: the YLC-8E UHF anti-stealth air defence radar; the trailer-mounted SLC-7 L-band multifunctional air defence radar; the SLC-12 S-band alert radar; and the YLC-12 C-band medium- and low-altitude multifunctional radar.

Together, these digitised radars cover the UHF, L, S and C bands. They can network with each other and …