China exhibits new land equipment at Zhuhai

Rheinmetall receives largest order for ROSY smoke systems
ROSY rapid smoke/obscurant systems to be installed on new German Armed Forces truck fleet.
New radar, air defence systems and armoured vehicles were among the equipment displayed at the ongoing 13th edition of the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province.
Displayed outside on the tarmac were radars from the China Electronics Technology Group Corporation’s (CETC) 14th Institute. These included the Lingdong family: the YLC-8E UHF anti-stealth air defence radar; the trailer-mounted SLC-7 L-band multifunctional air defence radar; the SLC-12 S-band alert radar; and the YLC-12 C-band medium- and low-altitude multifunctional radar.
Together, these digitised radars cover the UHF, L, S and C bands. They can network with each other and …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
ROSY rapid smoke/obscurant systems to be installed on new German Armed Forces truck fleet.
The companies signed an agreement to explore opportunities for uncrewed and remote-controlled ground vehicles.
M3 vehicles will be jointly produced by GDELS and Hanwha Defense Corporation under the Korean Amphibious Bridging Vehicle programme.
The platform will be called Nordic Robotic Wingman. The companies are currently defining the intended usage of the system and will carry out the user experimentation phase of the project in the 2022-2023 timeframe.
RDK allows for swift set-up of a surveillance position even in remote locations and is suited to maritime, border security and vehicle-mounted installations.
The Leopard 2 A7V will form part of the German contribution to the NATO Very High Readiness Joint Task Force.