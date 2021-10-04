To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

China exhibits new land equipment at Zhuhai

4th October 2021 - 00:36 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

On the left is the SLC-7 L-band air defence radar, and on the right the YLC-8E UHF anti-stealth air defence radar. (Chinese Internet)

China shows little sign of slowing the quantity of new equipment for the PLA and for export markets.

New radar, air defence systems and armoured vehicles were among the equipment displayed at the ongoing 13th edition of the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province.

Displayed outside on the tarmac were radars from the China Electronics Technology Group Corporation’s (CETC) 14th Institute. These included the Lingdong family: the YLC-8E UHF anti-stealth air defence radar; the trailer-mounted SLC-7 L-band multifunctional air defence radar; the SLC-12 S-band alert radar; and the YLC-12 C-band medium- and low-altitude multifunctional radar.

Together, these digitised radars cover the UHF, L, S and C bands. They can network with each other and …

