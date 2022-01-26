‘Brotherly’ Pakistan-Turkey ties include UAV procurement

In its first-ever National Security Policy, unveiled on 14 January, the Pakistani government emphasised ‘brotherly ties’ with Turkey and committed itself to strengthening economic and defence cooperation with Ankara.

The close Pakistan-Turkey military relationship is exemplified by cooperation on UAVs as part of a modernisation programme for the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), with industry insiders telling Shephard that an unspecified number of Bayraktar TB2 medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) aircraft are ready to enter service.

An initial batch of TB2s is said to have been delivered in mid-2021 under a broader deal that includes joint production of Anka-S MALE UAVs and future