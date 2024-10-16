Northrop Grumman shows off new M230 Chain Gun at AUSA
The Northrop Grumman 30mm M230 LF (Link Fed) Chain Gun is standard equipment of the Apache AH-64 attack helicopter used by the US Army and many other countries. More than 1,700 weapons have been produced to date and production is still underway.
The 30mm M230 LF is a single-feed weapon which limits its applications for installation in turrets or remote weapon station (RWS) for ground-use applications as it can fire only one nature of ammunition.
Against this requirement, Northrop Grumman, using internal research and development funding, has developed the Bushmaster 30mm M230 LF Dual Feed version of this weapon to enable a
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free store ies per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from AUSA 2024 News
-
AUSA 2024: New standard JLTVs built as Oshkosh waits by to step up
The competition to build the next generation Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV A2) was hotly contested and ultimately saw manufacture go from Oshkosh Defence to AM General. Now, as the latter has made vehicle, the former stands by for commercial sales or to fill any gaps.
-
L3Harris Diamondback autonomous reconnaissance vehicle to begin testing in 2025
L3Harris and Overland AI have unveiled Diamondback, a modular, autonomous reconnaissance vehicle designed for versatile ISR missions in harsh environments.
-
Steadicopter launches Golden Eagle Heavy Strike RUAS in Washington
Using its platform at AUSA 2024, Steadicopter launched its latest rotary unmanned aerial system (RUAS), having worked alongside partner Rafael on the platform’s payload.
-
AUSA 2024: Uvision’s multi-launch system set for 2025 release
UVision has been testing a new autonomous multi-launch loitering munition system, expected to be ready in 2025, while actively seeking new markets for deployment.