Northrop Grumman shows off new M230 Chain Gun at AUSA

16th October 2024 - 17:55 GMT | by Christopher F Foss

The Bushmaster 30mm M230 LF Dual Feed cannon would typically be installed in a RWS to enable a wider selection of targets to be engaged. (Photo: author)

The development of a dual-feed version of the 30mm M230 LF Chain Gun could allow for rapid selection between different ammunition types for more versatile battlefield engagement.

The Northrop Grumman 30mm M230 LF (Link Fed) Chain Gun is standard equipment of the Apache AH-64 attack helicopter used by the US Army and many other countries. More than 1,700 weapons have been produced to date and production is still underway.

The 30mm M230 LF is a single-feed weapon which limits its applications for installation in turrets or remote weapon station (RWS) for ground-use applications as it can fire only one nature of ammunition.

Against this requirement, Northrop Grumman, using internal research and development funding, has developed the Bushmaster 30mm M230 LF Dual Feed version of this weapon to enable a

