IDEF 2021: F-35 is out but what is next for Turkey? (Defence Insight analysis)

Concept image of the TF-X future fighter. (Photo: Turkish Aerospace)

Turkish military aircraft ambitions remain undimmed despite ongoing US sanctions.

The future combat readiness of the Turkish Air Force (TAF) is structured around two distinct combat aircraft platforms. A high-end stealth fighter jet is expected to constitute 25% of the future combat aircraft inventory, with the remaining 75% estimated to be filled with 4.5th-generation fixed-wing fighters.

For the latter, Turkish Aerospace is working on the TF-X programme, known as Milli Muharip Uçak (MMU), that was unveiled in 2010. TF-X is going to replace the ageing F-16 inventory in TAF service. Turkey will purchase more than 250 TF-X aircraft between 2029-2040. A first flight is scheduled in Q3 2026, according to the TAF presentation at the Anatolian Eagle international tactical flight training exercise conducted in June 2021 in Turkey.

The TAF briefing unveiled interesting details about operational requirements for the TF-X. Its radar cross-section signature would be between -20 and -10, which would be much lower than traditional fighter aircraft (+10 and +20).

TF-X would fly at a slower speed than a typical 5th-generation aircraft. In transonic acceleration, the requirement is lower than the average for a 4.5th-generation platform.

The TF-X will form the backbone of Turkish combat aircraft capabilities. However, separately from this, more than 100 advanced high-end stealth combat fighters were planned to support critical TAF missions and establish an operational cost balance on the upper end of hourly flight costs.

Supported by domestic ground-based air defence systems such as HISAR-O, TF-X could bridge the gap between the 2030s and the 2040s. — Ilker Aktaşoğlu, Shephard Defence Insight

This was the plan until Ankara was removed from the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter programme in 2019 after Turkey received Russian S-400 air defence systems.

The practical and political fallout, including the imposition of US sanctions on Turkey in December 2020, means that the TAF has found itself facing a future capability gap. Ankara has been reported to seek alternative options such as Russian Su-35 and Su-57E, Swedish Gripen and French Rafale platforms.

None of these options has progressed to enter the Turkish procurement cycle, however. Russian platforms are not compatible with the NATO-modelled combat networks, while European aircraft include critical US-made weapon, power and sensor systems which might open up supply vulnerabilities.

Lessons learned from other ongoing issues, such as US engine export restrictions limiting T129 Atak helicopter sales to the Philippines and Pakistan, are being applied to local development and procurement programmes.

In the absence of US technology, Ankara is definitely looking for strong military-political partnerships. On 29 June, for instance, Turkish Aerospace signed a contract with Ukrainian company Motor Sich to procure 14 engines for its T929 Atak II Multirole Heavy Combat Helicopter development project.

With no alternative high-end stealth fighter project to meet TAF requirements around supply chain security and operational compatibility, Ankara’s best option is to focus on the TF-X programme in the long term. A second iteration of the aircraft into the 2040s might reach maturity to fill the high-end platform requirement.

Extending the service life of TAF F-16s to operate alongside early examples of TF-X could help to balance out TAF air defence requirements in the next two decades. Supported by domestic ground-based air defence systems such as Hisar-O, TF-X could bridge the gap between the 2030s and the 2040s.

Military aircraft subsystem manufacturers in friendly countries will find lucrative contract opportunities to supply enormous military helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft projects, including the TF-X programme which is estimated to cost more than $25 billion in the procurement phase.

Video by Noemi Distefano

