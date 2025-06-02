What impact will the massive drone attack on Russian territory have on the future of the war in Ukraine?

The Ukrainian high-scale drone attack on 1 June against multiple airfields in Russia is likely to affect the future of this conflict while impacting the warfare of tomorrow. Named Operation Spiderweb, it destroyed 41 of Moscow’s strategic bombers and caused damages estimated at US$7 billion.

Tom Karako, director of the Missile Defence Project and Senior Fellow at the Defence and Security Department of the US-based think tank CSIS, said that the offensive represented “a new missile age” in which “everybody has to look up”.

“This spread was enabled by the diffusion of not just reliable propulsion but also reliable