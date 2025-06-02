To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • What impact will the massive drone attack on Russian territory have on the future of the war in Ukraine?

What impact will the massive drone attack on Russian territory have on the future of the war in Ukraine?

2nd June 2025 - 20:32 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

A screenshot of a drone attacking a Russian air base. (Security Service of Ukraine)

The large-scale Ukrainian UAV offensive against airbases in Russia is likely to affect the conflict in multiple ways in addition to impacting the warfare of tomorrow.

The Ukrainian high-scale drone attack on 1 June against multiple airfields in Russia is likely to affect the future of this conflict while impacting the warfare of tomorrow. Named Operation Spiderweb, it destroyed 41 of Moscow’s strategic bombers and caused damages estimated at US$7 billion.

Tom Karako, director of the Missile Defence Project and Senior Fellow at the Defence and Security Department of the US-based think tank CSIS, said that the offensive represented “a new missile age” in which “everybody has to look up”.

“This spread was enabled by the diffusion of not just reliable propulsion but also reliable

