Germany's expansion of P-8 Poseidon fleet casts further doubt on Franco-German MAWS

Germany has decided to buy three more Boeing P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft (MPA), bringing the total fleet to eight, casting a darker shadow over collaborative Maritime Airborne Warfare System (MAWS) initiatives with France.

The Budget Committee of the German Bundestag gave the green light on the additional Poseidons on 16 November. The extra three P-8A will cost about €1.1 billion (US$1.2 billion) and will come from a special fund, the Bundeswehr noted in an announcement.

The German parliament had approved the purchase of five P-8s in June 2021. Speculation about a modification to that FMS and the additional three MPAs surfaced earlier this month.

The Poseidon will take over submarine hunting and maritime reconnaissance from the P-3C Orion from the end of 2024, but the purchase has still been considered an interim solution. The mission requirements and capabilities are officially set to be fulfilled by the Franco-German project MAWS.

In October 2021, Airbus put forward new details about the company's involvement in the programme. It said it wanted to see additional studies launched for the MAWS programme to help define requirements while also suggesting a modular ‘proposition’ to best serve the next-generation aircraft.

The total requirement by Berlin for an MPA fleet is 12 aircraft to replace the German Navy’s Breguet Atlantique ATL1.

Although Germany has continued to insist on the P-8 being an interim solution, doubts about a joint MAWS initiative have surfaced numerous times. The purchase of the additional three P-8s will unlikely be seen as a reassurance by Paris. Incorporating the US-manufactured Poseidon into a joint Franco-German maritime warfare system could potentially lead to political and financial complications.

France has also raised scepticism about its commitment to the joint MAWS programme. It had awarded contracts to Airbus and Dassault for early-stage development work on a new MPA in January this year. The companies were set to study the ‘architecture of a future maritime patrol system’ which could replace the French Navy’s Atlantique 2 (ATL2) fleet in the 2030s.

Shephard has reached out to the German MoD for comment but has yet to receive a response.