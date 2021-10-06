To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Germany still to decide on P-8A weapons package

6th October 2021 - 11:00 GMT | by Tim Martin in London

RSS

An artist's impression of a German Navy P-8A Poseidon MPA in flight. (Image: Boeing)

Despite committing to spend €1.43 billion on five Boeing P-8A Poseidon MPA's, Germany is no closer to deciding on which weapons to invest in for the platforms.

The German MoD has told Shephard it will decide which weapons are fitted to new P-8A Poseidon MPA’s at a 'later date', on account of ‘some conditions’ being tied to the decision.

Those conditions were not detailed by a MoD spokesperson, but the fact that the US State Department did not include Poseidon weapons when originally approving the $1.77 billion German order on 12 March 2021, suggests the issue has been problematic for some time.

As the P-8A is typically fitted with MK 54 air-launched lightweight torpedoes and AGM-84D Harpoons, choices for Berlin are limited, unless wants to take the …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Defence Notes

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users