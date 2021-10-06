Germany still to decide on P-8A weapons package

The German MoD has told Shephard it will decide which weapons are fitted to new P-8A Poseidon MPA’s at a 'later date', on account of ‘some conditions’ being tied to the decision.

Those conditions were not detailed by a MoD spokesperson, but the fact that the US State Department did not include Poseidon weapons when originally approving the $1.77 billion German order on 12 March 2021, suggests the issue has been problematic for some time.

As the P-8A is typically fitted with MK 54 air-launched lightweight torpedoes and AGM-84D Harpoons, choices for Berlin are limited, unless wants to take the …