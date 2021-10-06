Germany still to decide on P-8A weapons package

SecDef funds Princeton Infrared Technologies’ SWIR EO seeker
Princeton Infrared Technologies announces SBIR award for the development of a new SWIR EO seeker.
The German MoD has told Shephard it will decide which weapons are fitted to new P-8A Poseidon MPA’s at a 'later date', on account of ‘some conditions’ being tied to the decision.
Those conditions were not detailed by a MoD spokesperson, but the fact that the US State Department did not include Poseidon weapons when originally approving the $1.77 billion German order on 12 March 2021, suggests the issue has been problematic for some time.
As the P-8A is typically fitted with MK 54 air-launched lightweight torpedoes and AGM-84D Harpoons, choices for Berlin are limited, unless wants to take the …
Italy and Piaggio Aerospace have agreed to a six P180 Avanti aircraft deal.
The UK government announced on 3 October that its digital warfare campus will be located at Samlesbury in Lancashire.
India's public sector undertakings are inefficient and out of date. The government has moved to address this.
Welcome to Episode 39 of the third series of The Weekly Defence Podcast. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more.
The manufactures have signed an MoU and aim to offer highly scalable applications for air, land and maritime missions across the world.