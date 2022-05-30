Analysis of Tempest technologies paves way for new Eurofighter Typhoon cockpit
Joint collaboration between the Eurofighter Typhoon and Tempest engineering teams at BAE Systems, predominately focused on developing, derisking and maturing new combat air technologies, is driving complimentary future capabilities for both programmes.
Rapid prototyping of a new Eurofighter cockpit stands out as one of the major projects under development and includes investment by the manufacturer in multicore computer processing capabilities and more efficient mission systems.
BAE has a number of cockpit concepts under consideration for the swing-role aircraft that are supported by VR tools and an Active Cockpit Rig (ACR) simulator, based at the company’s Warton facility, but they all
