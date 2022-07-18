Farnborough 2022: Italy eyes role as main MRO and assembly hub for European F-35 operators

During a press conference held during the 2022 ILA Berlin Air Show on 22-26 June, Lockheed Martin’s head of strategy and development for the F-35 programme, J.R. McDonald, claimed that the US government ‘is now more open to requests from European countries to have their F-35s produced at the Italian Final Assembly and Check-Out [FACO] facility in Cameri’.

Also at ILA, Col Luca Vitaliti, head of the F-35 Management, Sustainment and Integration Office in the Italian Air Force, concurred that European F-35 operators, ‘in exchange for minor flexibility to meet Lockheed’s available production capacity, could choose the Cameri FACO for those aircraft intended to remain in Europe, avoiding costs and risks associated with transoceanic transfers’.

Such a move would reinforce ‘the European leg of the programme’, he added.

According to Italian media, the possibility of using Cameri as a manufacturing and MRO hub for multiple European F-35 fleets is being considered by Germany, Belgium, Finland and Poland.

Cameri is one of two production-capable sites for the F-35A/B outside the US, the other being in Japan at Nagoya. The Italian FACO facility occupies a 101-acre site with 11 assembly stations and five MRO and upgrade bays.

Cameri not only hosts final assembly but also wing production of the F-35A/B. At full tilt, it can turn out 66 wingsets per year with a theoretical expansion to 72.

Speaking to Shephard, a representative from the F-35 Joint Program Office (JPO) in the US revealed that the Cameri FACO facility ‘is on plan to deliver 14 aircraft by the end of 2022’.

This represents an increase from 2021 when a total of 12 F-35s were assembled.

The plant was tasked previously to produce the Italian Air Force fleet of 30 F-35Bs and 60 F-35As (16 of which have been delivered), as well as manufacturing 29 of the 37 F-35As ordered for the Royal Netherlands Air Force.

More recently, Swiss authorities confirmed that at least 24 of their 36 F-35As would be built in Cameri.

The FACO in Cameri rolled out its first F-35A in 2015. (Photo: Lockheed Martin/Larry Bramblett)

Poland and Germany are said to have asked for expedited delivery of their aircraft, and new orders are expected from Greece (20 F-35As to replace ageing F-4E Phantom IIs, with initial deliveries by 2026-2027) and the Czech Republic (24 F-35As to replace JAS-39C/D Gripens).

In theory, said the JPO representative, ‘a country can obtain an expedited F-35 order but any consideration for this would require collaboration with all of the partner nations and FMS customers for that specific situation’.

All of the above indicates that the Cameri FACO facility will require expansion amid a significant surge in manufacturing and maintenance demand from European F-35 operators.

A spokesperson for Lockheed Martin in the US told Shephard that ‘we are on track to meet our commitment of delivering 148-153 F-35s this year [in the US and worldwide]… we are currently in negotiations for the next F-35 production lot buy, which will result in an increase to our [global] backlog’.

There are signs that expansion at Cameri began a few months ago, with priority given to adding seven maintenance bays (bringing the total to 12). There is potential to add a further four bays.

The F-35 JPO official confirmed that the programme does not specifically require another FACO facility to meet demand.

Italy seems to want to claim a place as the main centre for F-35 sustainment in Europe, but this requires close coordination between the Italian and US authorities as well as on an industry level between Lockheed Martin and Leonardo (which owns a share of the Camari facility).

When asked if Lockheed Martin would scale back production at its main F-35 factory at Fort Worth for the benefit of Italy, the company spokesman said that it works across all three FACO facilities ‘taking into account specifically customer order demand, timing and facility capacity’.