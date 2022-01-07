To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Lockheed Martin deliberates over F-35 2022 production rate

7th January 2022 - 14:00 GMT | by Tim Martin in Belfast

RSS

A USMC F-35C Lightning II lands onboard USS Abraham Lincoln. (Photo: USMC)

After a remarkable year for F-35 sales, Lockheed Martin has started internal discussions regarding a 2022 production target.

Lockheed Martin has told Shephard it is currently determining how many F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters will be produced in 2022, following a company announcement that it produced 142 of the aircraft in 2021.

The 2021 figure bettered a target of 139 jets the manufacturer had set itself, in a timely boost for production after a relatively disappointing 2020 that saw COVID-19 complications lead to 120 aircraft deliveries - some way short of an original company target of 141 units.

‘We are determining the 2022 delivery target at this time and will share when decided,’ said a Lockheed Martin …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Defence Notes

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users