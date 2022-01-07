Lockheed Martin deliberates over F-35 2022 production rate

Lockheed Martin has told Shephard it is currently determining how many F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters will be produced in 2022, following a company announcement that it produced 142 of the aircraft in 2021.

The 2021 figure bettered a target of 139 jets the manufacturer had set itself, in a timely boost for production after a relatively disappointing 2020 that saw COVID-19 complications lead to 120 aircraft deliveries - some way short of an original company target of 141 units.

‘We are determining the 2022 delivery target at this time and will share when decided,’ said a Lockheed Martin …