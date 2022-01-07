Lockheed Martin deliberates over F-35 2022 production rate

USAF contracts ViaLite Communications for SATCOM solution
The Air Force Research Lab approached ViaLite to develop a new SATCOM solution.
Lockheed Martin has told Shephard it is currently determining how many F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters will be produced in 2022, following a company announcement that it produced 142 of the aircraft in 2021.
The 2021 figure bettered a target of 139 jets the manufacturer had set itself, in a timely boost for production after a relatively disappointing 2020 that saw COVID-19 complications lead to 120 aircraft deliveries - some way short of an original company target of 141 units.
‘We are determining the 2022 delivery target at this time and will share when decided,’ said a Lockheed Martin …
Northrop Grumman continues to work on optimising the performance of US hypersonic missiles.
Latvia has allocated $1.4 million to improve electromagnetic protection and cybersecurity and to develop a ballistic protective vest to protect UAVs.
Earlier this year at DSEI, Shephard sat down with defence industry observers for an overview of the last twenty years in the defence industry.
NATO’s military budget for 2022 will be €1.56 billion ($1.76 billion) and will cover the operating costs of the alliance's command structure headquarters, programmes and operations around the world.
Lockheed Martin continues support for Saudi-installed ballistic missile defence system.