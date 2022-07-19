Farnborough 2022: Algeria weighs its fighter aircraft options

Algerian media reported in early July 2022 that the country’s air force has retired its final MiG-25s, ending a career of almost 50 years.

To replace or enhance fighter capabilities, several models have been pitched to the Algerian Air Force (AAF) ranging from the Russian Su-35 and Su-57 to the Chinese J-10B as well as the Czech L-39NG – so where is Algeria heading?

Russia is the main traditional source of weaponry for Algeria and SIPRI statistics show that the North African country was the third-largest importer of Russian military equipment from 2016-2020.

Shephard reported in January that the country rejected the acquisition of Su-35s — but there may still be life in the idea.

Shephard Defence Insight notes that an alternative plan may be for Algeria to upgrade its Su-30MKAs with Su-35 technologies while waiting to acquire the more advanced Su-57.

Local defence analyst Akram Kharief confirmed to Shephard that there is indeed an active demand to upgrade part of the AAF’s Su-30 fleet, specifically an MLU involving the ‘Zhuk AE radar, new avionics and an AL-41F engine’.

He added that Algeria has not explicitly cancelled the possibility of purchasing Su-35 aircraft, and salvation could lie elsewhere in North Africa.

Egypt signed a $2 billion contract in March 2019 to buy 26 Su-35SEs but the fact that the US expects to sell Boeing F-15 Advanced Eagle fighter jets to Cairo under the FMS programme suggests that the earlier deal is dead, although there has been no official confirmation from the Egyptian MoD.

On May 30, footage emerged in a Russian TV broadcast showing a pair of recently manufactured Su-35SE (Flanker-E) fighters destined for the Egyptian Air Force, taken at the Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aircraft Plant in Russia. On the aircraft, new serial numbers 9221 and 9237 could be seen, which may indicate that an order remains valid for Cairo or a new customer such as Algeria.

Kharief said: ‘Egypt is highly likely to abandon its Su-35 ambitions out of fear of being sanctioned under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), the financial difficulties it faces as Russia wants cash payments and the declining military relations between the two [countries].’

The AAF could therefore take the opportunity to step in and acquire at least 12 Su-35SEs that were originally meant to go to Egypt, he added.

It is important to note that Algeria is not as threatened by possible bans on US military equipment exports as Egypt, since it is far more dependent on Russia, Germany and France.

There was some speculation that the Su-57 would replace Algerian MiG-25s but this is unlikely, as serial production of the latter is not scheduled to begin until 2026-2027 and even this is an optimistic forecast, given the impact of the Russo-Ukrainian War on the Russian defence industry.

Against the backdrop of continued tensions with neighbouring Morocco, acquiring next-generation aircraft for Algeria is an urgent priority that it presumably does not want to wait on.