Russia struggles with loss of Su-35 fighter deals

Upgraded Japanese F-15s to include integrated suite of Boeing systems
Boeing gains six-year deal for work on Japanese F-15J upgrade.
The governments of Algeria, Egypt and Indonesia have rejected the acquisition of Russian Su-35 fighters amid economic sanctions against Russia, as first reported by Defence Blog.
The economic sanctions have targeted Russia’s oil industry, defence, dual-use goods and sensitive technologies imports from the USA, Europe and Israel.
This has caused a block on the import of modern components required to manufacture the Su-35 fighters; in particular, there has been a failure to replace scanned array radar and avionics.
There have been multiple reports of Algerian plans to acquire the Su-35; however, it now appears the nation plans to upgrade its Su-30MKAs with Su-35 technologies while waiting to acquire the more advanced Su-57.
The Egyptian Air Force was set to become the first customer for the Su-35 in the Middle East area; however, concerns have been raised regarding the capabilities of the Su-35’s Irbis-E radar.
Meanwhile, Indonesian Air Force Air Chief Marshal, Fadjar Prasetyo, confirmed that the nation planned to abandon the Su-35 deal. The nation is supposedly now considering the Dassault Rafale and the Boeing F-15EX Eagle II.
It is important to note that government officials from Egypt and Algeria have not yet confirmed their position.
Boeing gains six-year deal for work on Japanese F-15J upgrade.
Two Russian media outlets have reported wildly differing information regarding Russia’s new S-550.
Acquisition by Israel of up to 18 new heavy-lift helicopters and two extra refuelling aircraft will cost about $3.1 billion in FMF funding.
Thailand will select a new MALE-class UAV for the navy early next year.
Russia and China continue to support Myanmar with an array of military equipment, despite a military coup earlier this year.
An agreement between FCAS international partners to test a loyal wingman or adjunct demonstrator could be made in 2022.