Raytheon expands air missile production and announces successful use of StormBreaker from F-35C

Raytheon has conducted testing of StormBreaker on F-15Es and last year did 14 jettisoning tests from F-35Cs. (Image: Raytheon)

Raytheon has been pushing its production line to meet demand for missiles. At the same time, the Farnborough International Airshow exhibitor has been trying to ensure there are no weak links in its supply chain and increase its depth of suppliers.