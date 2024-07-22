To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

GCAP model put on show at Farnborough as plans solidify

22nd July 2024 - 14:59 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Farnborough, UK

RSS

The model on show at Farnborough. (Photo: Author)

What Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) will be and how it will work is expected to be fleshed out over the next few years. For the moment, however, a concept model along with a lightshow has been drawing visitors and new UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to Farnborough International Airshow.

The tri-national consortium behind the GCAP programme has set next year as the date for the “anticipated start of full design and development phase” of the aircraft and 2035 as the date for “core platform in service”.

Heads of the programme for the three companies, namely Italy’s Leonardo, Japan’s Mitusbishi Heavy Industries and the UK’s BAE Systems, highlighted the commitment they had received from their national governments, and promised industrial and national benefits.

Herman Claesen, managing director, Future Combat Air Systems for BAE Systems' Air sector, said the ongoing UK government Strategic Defence Review would be unlikely to impact the programme.

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

