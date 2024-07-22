GCAP model put on show at Farnborough as plans solidify

The tri-national consortium behind the GCAP programme has set next year as the date for the “anticipated start of full design and development phase” of the aircraft and 2035 as the date for “core platform in service”.

Heads of the programme for the three companies, namely Italy’s Leonardo, Japan’s Mitusbishi Heavy Industries and the UK’s BAE Systems, highlighted the commitment they had received from their national governments, and promised industrial and national benefits.

Herman Claesen, managing director, Future Combat Air Systems for BAE Systems' Air sector, said the ongoing UK government Strategic Defence Review would be unlikely to impact the programme.