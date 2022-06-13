Eurosatory 2022: Golden Eagle soars in Paris

Whitepaper: European Defence Market - Key Programmes and Opportunities
A complementary look at the European defence market from Shephard Defence Insight: actionable defence intelligence.
Rotary-wing UAS manufacturer Steadicopter showcased its recently launched Golden Eagle system on the first day of the Eurosatory 2022 defence exhibition in Paris.
The helicopter UAS — not to be confused with the quadcopter of the same name from Teal Drones — is based on the Black Eagle 50E platform from Steadicopter and incorporates the Smash Dragon system from Smart Shooter to give it a precise hit capability.
Golden Eagle employs AI for autonomous identification and classification of targets, including people and vehicles while in motion or stationary.
The Smash Dragon system allows for integrating a range of weapons onto the Golden Eagle, including assault rifles, sniper rifles, 40mm and other munitions.
According to Steadicopter, the Golden Eagle offers long endurance in a simple-to-operate package, featuring vertical take-off and landing capabilities.
At Eurosatory the company also exhibited its Black Eagle 50H system, which it will supply later in 2022 to a naval customer for maritime operations.
The Black Eagle 50H has a maximum take-off weight of 50kg and can carry a range of payloads offering endurance of up to 5h of flight time.
The Black Eagle 50H uses a hybrid engine, and a fully electric Black Eagle 50E is also available.
The hybrid solution lets operators switch between generator or battery power for tactical effect.
RELATED ARTICLES
Eurosatory 2022: Lithuania aims to order Caesar
Eurosatory 2022: Arquus introduces new Sherpa variant
A complementary look at the European defence market from Shephard Defence Insight: actionable defence intelligence.
Having trialled the vehicle in Australia and South Korea, Hanwha Defense is pitching its K21 Redback in the European IFV market.
The new lightweight countermine system allows wheeled vehicles to move through mined fields in combat independently.
Rheinmetall self-funded the development of the new Panther KF51 MBT, which the German company launched on the first day of Eurosatory 2022.
The M5 has seen success in the US Army's Robotic Combat Vehicle – Medium (RCV-M) programme, and the company has delivered five vehicles to the US Army.
Arquus has remodelled its Scarabée reconnaissance vehicle with a hybrid stealth operating mode, a new antitank missile and new night-vision cameras.